ECP convenes key meeting following SC verdict on reserved seats

The meeting is likely to determine the party affiliation of PTI-backed members

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has convened a meeting tomorrow following the Supreme Court verdict on reserved seats.

The commission will discuss the ruling of Supreme Court, said the sources.

The meeting is expected to determine the party affiliation of the PTI-backed assembly members, a decision that will significantly impact the number-game in the parliament.

Earlier, the Supreme Court’s constitutional bench on Friday ruled that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was not entitled to seats reserved for women and minorities in the national and provincial assemblies.

The court, in a 7-3 majority decision, accepted the review petitions, nullifying the July 12 judgment while upholding the decision of the Peshawar High Court.

PTI will now lose its claim to the reserved seats, which will instead be allocated to the ruling coalition.

Following the Supreme Court's constitutional bench decision on reserved seats, the ruling coalition has increased its strength in the National Assembly.

As a result of the court ruling, PML-N gained 15 additional seats, PPP 4, and JUI-F 3. The National Assembly now has 125 PML-N members, 74 from PPP, and 11 from JUI-F.

With these added seats, the ruling coalition now holds 237 seats in the 336-member house—surpassing the 224 needed for a two-thirds majority.