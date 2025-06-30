LHC grants bail to 21 political workers in protest cases

Pakistan Pakistan LHC grants bail to 21 political workers in protest cases

There are now no protest-related detainees remaining in Rawalpindi or Attock jails.

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 30 Jun 2025 15:46:07 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The Rawalpindi Bench of the Lahore High Court has granted bail to 21 political workers involved in protest cases related to November 24 and 26 demonstrations.

The court approved bail in all protest-related cases, including those filed concerning May 9, October 4, November 24, and November 26 protests. Following the decision, there are now no protest-related detainees remaining in Rawalpindi or Attock jails.

The court directed each of the accused to submit surety bonds worth Rs 100,000. The bail orders were issued by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan and Justice Amjad Rafiq.

Meanwhile, at the Islamabad High Court, hearings on the appeals filed by Sohail Khan and others—convicted in the May 9 attack on Ramna police station—could not take place. The division bench comprising Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro and Justice Muhammad Azam Khan was scheduled to hear the matter.

The convicts have also filed a request to suspend their sentences handed down by the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).