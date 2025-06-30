All rescued safely after residential building collapses in Karachi's Kharadar

The structure began to collapse when the roof of the fifth floor caved in

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A major incident was narrowly averted in Karachi’s Kharadar area as all residents trapped under a collapsed residential building were safely rescued, authorities confirmed.

According to police, the structure began to collapse when the roof of the fifth floor caved in, triggering a chain reaction that brought down the floors below up to the first floor.

Rescue officials reported that heavy rainfall had weakened the old rooftop, resulting in the collapse. Sixteen people were trapped inside, but were safely evacuated using a snorkel during the coordinated rescue operation.

Residents of the affected building stated that the water tank may have contributed to the collapse.

In a separate incident in Rawalpindi’s New Sarafa Bazaar, the roof of a dilapidated building collapsed, injuring six people, including three women. According to rescue services, four victims received on-site medical assistance, while two critically injured individuals were shifted to a hospital for further treatment.