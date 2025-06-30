Asad Qaiser's pre-arrest bail extended until Aug 6 in Sangjani rally case

Asad Qaiser requested a longer adjournment, citing travel plans abroad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad has extended the pre-arrest bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser until August 6 in a case related to allegedly ramming his vehicle into police officials in Sangjani.

Judge Abual-Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain presided over the hearing. During proceedings, the court was informed that Asad Qaiser has joined the investigation, although his statement was provided via a telephonic call and he did not appear in person.

The investigation officer told the court that he had twice attempted to meet Qaiser for questioning but the PTI leader was not available. The judge then instructed Qaiser to coordinate with the investigation officer and ensure the inquiry is completed before the next hearing.

During the hearing, Asad Qaiser requested a longer adjournment, citing travel plans abroad. The court accepted his request and postponed further proceedings until August 6.

It is worth noting that Asad Qaiser is facing charges of attempting to run over police personnel with his vehicle during a previous incident in Sangjani.