18 dead in monsoon rains as urban flooding threat looms over

18 people lost their lives, including 11 children, 3 women, and 4 men

LAHORE (Dunya News) – On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has released a Monsoon Alert Fact Sheet detailing the current water levels in rivers, barrages, and dams, along with updates on rainfall and damages across Punjab.

According to the PDMA spokesperson, rain was recorded in the last 24 hours in Murree, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Attock, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Chakwal, and Dera Ghazi Khan.

The fact sheet revealed that during the current monsoon season, 18 people lost their lives, including 11 children, 3 women, and 4 men, while 57 individuals were injured and 27 houses were damaged. Most fatalities resulted from the collapse of fragile or dilapidated houses. In Khanewal and Okara, two people died from lightning strikes, while in Mandi Bahauddin, two children were electrocuted.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia stated that the first monsoon spell will continue until July 1, and all rivers and barrages in the province currently have normal water flow. However, there remains a risk of urban flooding in Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala.

DG PDMA added that all necessary arrangements have been completed in anticipation of possible flooding. He also confirmed that financial support will be provided to affected families in accordance with government directives.