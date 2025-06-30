KP govt took no steps to prevent incidents like Swart tragedy: Khawaja Asif

SIALKOT (APP) - Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that there are no words to describe the Swat tragedy.

He expressed these views while talking to the media after offering condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in Swat.

He said that children drowned in front of their mother. “I have no words to talk about this tragedy, but there is no doubt that this is a breakdown of rescue and this is not the first incident, but before this, such incidents of failure of rescuers have happened there too. The rescuers came there, but they came empty-handed and then left because they did not have any equipment,” he added.

The victims say that the officers against whom action had been taken should be recalled. “We will not take any action against them. All these people should be reinstated to their jobs. The death of our family members was written there, which took them there, so we do not want anyone to be held accountable for this accident or any action to be taken against anyone,” they added.

The minister expressed strong criticism over the apparent negligence and shortcomings in addressing safety concerns. Undoubtedly, accidents come from Allah Almighty, but no steps have been taken to prevent these accidents, he added.

In response to a question, he said, “I do not want to engage in political discussions. Let the people decide for themselves or let Allah Almighty decide. Who am I to make any decision about anyone? But I will definitely said that wherever the rulers are, they must realize their responsibilities because governance is not a matter of riding a swing, but rather a bed of thorns. Therefore, all rulers should protect public interests more than their personal and political interests.