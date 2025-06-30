KP budget approved after founder's nod, says Omar Ayub

KP govt has taken action against the district officials for negligence in Swat incident

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Opposition leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub has said the federal government could have imposed emergency, if the Khyber Pakhtunkhawa government had not approved the provincial budget.

Talking to the media, the opposition leader said the provincial budget was passed after it was finalised by the PTI founder.

He vowed that the PTI leaders and workers would never step back from the party founder, alleging PTI leaders and lawyers were facing discriminatory treatment from the government.

We have been deprived of reserved seats. They are working on an agenda against the PTI, the national assembly opposition leader said.

On Swat tragedy, Omar Ayub said tourists should also be careful during the monsoon season and should go to places where there is a risk of flash floods.

He said the KP government has taken action against the district government officials for negligence in Swat incident.

