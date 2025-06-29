Tragedy in Ziarat: Two women rescued after falling into dam, another still missing

In a separate incident, four women lost their lives after being swept away by floodwater in Zhob

Sun, 29 Jun 2025 18:20:07 PKT

ZIARAT (Dunya News) – Two of the three women, who accidentally fell into a dam in the Killi Zazagi area of southwesterb Balochistan, have been pulled out alive by rescuers with search efforts still underway for the third one.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the two rescued women were immediately rushed to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for medical care.

The incident has once again raised alarm bells over safety at recreational spots, especially during the summer season when families flock to hill stations like Ziarat.

In a separate but equally heartbreaking incident in Zhob, three sisters and their niece lost their lives after being swept away by a flash flood.

The victims, part of a six-member family group on a picnic, were caught off guard when their vehicle was hit by a sudden torrent of floodwater.

While two family members were rescued, the four women sadly drowned.

Their bodies were later recovered and brought back to their hometown, where grief hung heavy in the air as the community gathered to attend the funeral prayers.