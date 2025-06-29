PA Opp leader Bhachar vows to continue protest

Says it is the decision of his parliamentary party to protest inside, outside the house

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Assembly Opposition leader Malik Ahmed Khan Bhachar has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will continue protest against the SC ruling in reserved seats case despite facing fine and de-seating.

Speaking in the Punjab Assembly, Malik Ahmed Khan Bhachar said that it was the decision of his parliamentary party to protest inside and outside the house against the ruling.

The Constitutional Bench (CB) on Friday overturned the Supreme Court`s earlier judgement in the reserved seats case effectively taking away reserved seats from the PTI and handing them to their rival parties in the national and provincial legislatures.

‘We went to the house and asked the speaker for microphone. The speaker's chair is a temporary one. We listened to the orders, when we finished speaking, we asked for the microphone three times on the point of order.”

The decision, handed down by a majority of seven judges, supersedes the July 12, 2024 majority judgement by eight judges, which had declared the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) eligible for reserved seats for women and non-Muslims in the assemblies.

