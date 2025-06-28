IHC directs government to dissolve CDA, transfer powers to Metropolitan Corporation

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani wrote the verdict

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Islamabad High Court on Saturday directed the government to dissolve the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, in a written verdict, declared the CDA’s SRO related to right of way and access charges null and void.

The court’s verdict stated that all actions taken by the CDA under the SRO are illegal, and any amount collected by the CDA under this SRO must be refunded.

The court directed that upon dissolving the CDA, all its powers and assets should be transferred to the Metropolitan Corporation. The government was directed to complete the process of CDA’s dissolution immediately.

According to the verdict, CDA ordinance was originally promulgated by the federal government to establish and manage developmental work in Islamabad.

However, with the introduction of new laws and governance structures, the practical utility of the CDA ordinance has ended. The purpose of establishing the CDA has been fulfilled, and the government should now dissolve it.

The Islamabad High Court emphasized that the federal government must ensure transparency and accountability of Islamabad’s administration after the transfer of powers.

The ruling mandated that the rights of Islamabad’s citizens should be protected under the law, noting that the city’s entire administrative, regulatory, and municipal framework operates under the Local Government Act.