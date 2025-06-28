IHC judges file intra-court appeal against SC verdict on judicial transfers

IHC judges have requested the court to nullify the Supreme Court’s June 19 verdict

Sat, 28 Jun 2025 15:57:59 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Five judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) have filed an intra-court appeal through senior lawyer Munir A. Malik, challenging the Supreme Court’s verdict that upheld their transfers in the judges transfer case.

Earlier, a five-member constitutional bench of the Supreme Court had ruled in favor of the judicial transfers within the IHC and referred the issue of seniority to the President of Pakistan.

In their intra-court appeal, the IHC judges have requested the court to nullify the Supreme Court’s June 19 verdict and to suspend its implementation until the appeal is heard and decided.

It may be recalled that on June 19, 2025, the Supreme Court rejected the petitions filed by five IHC judges against the transfer of three fellow judges, declaring the transfers constitutional and lawful.

The apex court issued a 3-2 majority judgment, stating that the transfer of judges was not unconstitutional. Justices Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Shahid Bilal Hassan, and Salahuddin Panhwar ruled that the President held the authority to transfer high court judges from one court to another.