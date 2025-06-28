Punjab CM mourns Swat tragedy victims from Sialkot, questions delayed rescue

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic drowning incident in Swat, which claimed the lives of multiple members of a single family from Sialkot.

She emphasised that the loss of precious lives could have been avoided with timely rescue efforts.

In a heartfelt condolence message to the bereaved family, CM Maryam called the tragedy “heart-wrenching” and assured the affected family of her full support. “They will not be left alone in their grief,” she said, praying for the deceased to be granted a place in heaven.

She also announced that rescue and administrative services have been put on high alert at all tourist destinations across Punjab due to recent heavy rains. She stressed that “no negligence will be tolerated” in any rescue or relief operations.

Meanwhile, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari raised serious concerns over rescue preparedness in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). In a press conference, she questioned the absence of life boats, divers, and timely airlift services. “Why is there still no air ambulance service in KP? Why didn’t their helicopters arrive in time?” she asked.

Bokhari criticized the KP government for inaction despite similar past incidents, blaming 12 years of continuous rule by one party for systemic failures. “The victims stood helpless on a sandbar waiting for help,” she said, adding that “natural disasters should not be politicized, but lives must be protected.”

She commended local youth Bilal Khan, who used his private boat to retrieve bodies, and highlighted the consistent role of the Pakistan Army and local volunteers in such emergencies. Bokhari further alleged that KP’s rescue departments are filled with political appointments and that the people of KP have been deceived for over a decade.