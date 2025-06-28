Swat River tragedy: Death toll rises to 10, five still missing

Pakistan Army troops have joined the rescue operations

SWAT (Dunya News) – The death toll from the Swat River incident on Saturday surged to 10 while five others are still missing rescue operation is underway in the area.

A day earlier 18 individuals were swept away by a sudden surge of high water in the Swat River. The deputy commissioner Swat said 10 dead bodies out of 18 persons swept away by the flash floods have so far been recovered from river.

The incident occurred while tourists were having breakfast along the riverbank when they were caught off guard after heavy rains upstream caused an unexpected and rapid increase in water flow.

As many as 80 officials have been deployed across five locations for the rescue operation while they are facing difficult conditions due to rough weather and fast river currents.

The Pakistan Army has also joined the operation alongside Rescue 1122 teams, equipped with necessary gear.

Bodies of the deceased were sent to their hometowns.

In Mardan, the funeral prayers of Farman and a young girl, Ishal, were offered in Nawan Kali, Rustam.

Eight victims from Sialkot, including five women, two children, and one man, were also laid to rest in their hometown. Emotional scenes unfolded as grieving families received the bodies.

Inquiry Ordered in Swat Incident



The deputy commissioner of Swat has formed an inquiry committee to investigate the incident and determine any negligence or oversight by officials. He has vowed to take strict action if any responsibility is established.

Condolences Pour In



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and directed authorities to complete the search for the missing individuals swiftly. He also instructed better coordination of safety protocols near rivers and streams.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi offered condolences to the bereaved families and pointed out that safety measures should have been in place.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur also expressed grief and has ordered the establishment of a flood response cell. A helpline has been launched for flood-related emergencies.

Three Officials Suspended

Following the tragedy, the chief minister has suspended three government officials for negligence.

Meanwhile, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan demanded legal action against the Swat administration, calling the incident a result of criminal negligence. He criticized local governance, stating: “The administration has turned tourism into a terrifying experience.”

NDMA Alert

A day earlier, National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) of NDMA has issued impact-based weather alerts for widespread rain and thunderstorms expected to affect major parts of the country over the next 12 to 24 hours.

According to forecasts, Sindh is likely to experience significant rainfall across most districts, including Jacobabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Nawabshah, Khairpur, Kashmore, Hyderabad, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Umerkot, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Thatta, Badin, Karachi, and surrounding areas. Intermittent thunderstorms with occasional heavy rainfall may pose a risk of urban flooding and waterlogging.

In Punjab, heavy rainfall is expected in upper and central regions, affecting Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Khushab, Sargodha, Narowal, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, Faisalabad, Lahore, Okara, and Kasur. Islamabad will also witness same weather conditions during next 12 to 24 hours. The system may lead to localized flooding and potential disruption to routine life.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is also under threat from intensified monsoon activity. Widespread thunderstorms and heavy rain are anticipated in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Karak, Kohat, Kohistan, Khyber, Kurram, Mohmand, Nowshera, Malakand, Charsadda, Bannu, Buner, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Waziristan, and adjoining districts. The risk of flash floods and landslides in hilly terrains remains elevated.

NDMA urges PDMAs, District Administrations, and line departments to stay alert, ensure preemptive measures, and activate contingency plans to minimize potential damage. The general public is advised to avoid unnecessary travel during intense weather, stay away from electric poles and weak infrastructure, and follow instructions from local authorities. For real-time alerts and guidance, download the “Pak NDMA Disaster Alert” mobile application.