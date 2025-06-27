CM Maryam says those dreaming of Nawaz's exit got themselves 'minus' from politics

Announces major clean water initiative in South Punjab

Fri, 27 Jun 2025 18:36:25 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, while addressing the provincial assembly, said that those who once called for the political exit of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had now been politically sidelined themselves — not by anyone else, but by their own poor performance.

"Those who chanted ‘minus Nawaz’ are now themselves minus. Even Aleema Khan has acknowledged this,” she said, referring to recent remarks made by Khan’s sister.

Taking a firm line against her opponents, the CM said that false promises made to the people of South Punjab had long been a political tactic used to form and dismantle governments. “Unlike previous governments, we have moved beyond mere slogans. We are delivering on our promises,” she said, announcing the launch of the province’s largest clean drinking water project starting in South Punjab.

Her remarks were met with protest and noise from the opposition benches. Reacting calmly, she remarked, “Let them protest. I respect their democratic right.”

Maryam also presented what she termed a “historic” and “tax-free” provincial budget of Rs 5,335 billion, praising the efforts of Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman and Finance Secretary Mujahid Sherdil for delivering a budget that aligns with the economic vision of Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam also claimed that the province’s domestic debt, persisting for nearly 30 years, had been nearly wiped out under her government. She further said that no new taxes were introduced and the revenue gains were achieved by broadening the tax net.

Referring to military and diplomatic successes, she congratulated the entire country on “the victory over India” and lauded the armed forces and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for their leadership. She also condemned Israel’s recent strikes on Iran and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to peace and solidarity with the Iranian people.

Maryam Nawaz highlighted her administration’s efforts to serve all regions of Punjab equally, stating, “Every district, whether it is Bhakkar, Layyah, Rajanpur, D.G. Khan, or Rahim Yar Khan, has the same share in development as Lahore.”

She said her competition was not with any political rival but with her own family’s legacy. “My benchmark is Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif — I am competing with them in delivering service to the people.”

The chief minister also acknowledged the contributions of the mines and minerals department, claiming Rs 30 billion in savings, and said public spending had only increased by 3%, including pay and pension raises.