Bilawal reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to regional peace

He was speaking in the ‘Meet the Press’ event at National Press Club

Fri, 27 Jun 2025 18:06:44 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Pakistan always talked about peace in the region.

Speaking in the ‘Meet the Press’ event at National Press Club on Friday, Bilawal said that Pakistan had achieved a historic victory against India.

“India is seven times larger than Pakistan and has far more resources, yet it suffered a humiliating defeat,” PPP chairman said.

He added that Pakistan defeated India on all the fronts including military and diplomatic.

Bilawal also praised the role of Pakistani media during the recent conflict with India for doing balanced reporting.

He emphasized that Pakistan also emerged victorious on the social media front as well.

“In the five-day war, Pakistani media built its credibility and led from the front in shaping the discourse. We are proud of our media,” he added.

Referring to the Pahalgam incident, Bilawal said that India falsely accused Pakistan without any evidence.

“The prime minister made it clear that we are ready for transparent investigation of the Pahalgam incident,” he said.

He reiterated Pakistan’s longstanding commitment to the Kashmir cause.

Bilawal added that India is trying to sabotage President Trump’s ceasefire efforts in the region.

“Pakistan has acted as a responsible nuclear state. Both Pakistan and India are nuclear powers and therefore restraint is very important,” he concluded.