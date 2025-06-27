CJCSC Gen Sahir Shamshad visits Australia to strengthen defence ties

The visit underscores Pakistan’s commitment to building strong international partnerships

Fri, 27 Jun 2025 17:28:00 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza is currently on an official visit to Australia, according to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During his visit, General Mirza participated in the 14th round of Annual Defence and Security Dialogue, a key event aimed at bringing both nations closer on strategic and military fronts.

The CJCSC also held high-level meetings with top Australian civil and military leadership, including Admiral David Jonathan, Chief of Defence Forces; Andrew Shearer, Director General of the Office of National Intelligence; Lieutenant General Simon Stuart, Chief of the Australian Army; and Gemma Huggins, Ambassador for Counter-Terrorism from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

ISPR stated that the core purpose of the meetings was to deepen mutual understanding and explore new avenues of cooperation between the armed forces of both countries. Both sides exchanged views on a broad range of issues related to regional and global security.

The visit underscores Pakistan’s commitment to building strong international partnerships and working hand in hand with global allies to enhance peace and stability.



