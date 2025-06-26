No one can sideline Imran, says Barrister Saif

Pakistan Pakistan No one can sideline Imran, says Barrister Saif

Govt should not turn a blind eye to reality

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 26 Jun 2025 12:31:05 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Adviser on Information, Barrister Dr. Saif said on Thursday that the dream of sidelining incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan will never come true.

In his statement, Saif said that despite opponents trampling the constitution, law, and justice, they have failed to sideline Khan. He added that even some PTI workers have unintentionally become targets of this negative campaign.

He stated that the opponents can do whatever they want to amuse themselves, but they should not turn a blind eye to reality.

The provincial advisor further said that the public is not eliminating Imran Khan adding they are strengthening him. Even while in jail, the PTI founder remains a major concern for the illegitimate rulers, who are under immense psychological pressure because of him.

