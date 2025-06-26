Pakistan Army ensures safe return of over 7,000 stranded citizens from Iran

Pakistani Army completed arrangements for security, medical assistance, shelter of the returnees

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Army has successfully facilitated the safe return of stranded Pakistanis in Iran amid Iran-Israel tensions.

During the Iran-Israel war, 7000 Pakistanis including pilgrims and students were stranded in Iran who have successfully returned to their homeland courtesy special efforts of Pakistan Army at the Gwadar border.

While the Pakistani citizens were stuck in uncertainty, the Pakistan Army and civil administration paved way for their safe return to Pakistan.

At the border area, Pakistani Army with the assistance of district administration, police, FIA, and Customs, completed arrangements for security, medical assistance, shelter and movement of the returnees.

The document processing was streamlined to ease the return process, and every effort was made to care for the needs of the returnees. The Pakistan Army personnel were seen working tirelessly for the secure return of fellow countrymen. This successful mission reflected the deep bond between the nation and the armed forces.