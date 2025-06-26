Pakistan to assume presidency of UN Security Council next month

UNITED NATIONS (Dunya News) - Pakistan is set to assume the presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the month of July 2025. This will be during Pakistan's two-year term as a non-permanent member of the UNSC, which began on January 1, 2025.

Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the United Nations, met with the UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Wednesday and briefed him about the work programme during the presidency of the Security Council.

Asim Iftikhar discussed the deteriorating situation in the Middle East with the UN Secretary-General.

While speaking, Asim Iftikhar emphasized that member states are committed to promoting peace and security. He assured that the proceedings during Pakistan’s tenure as President of the UNSC will be carried out in an open, transparent, and consultative manner.

Pakistan was elected to the UNSC with strong support from the UN membership, receiving 182 out of 193 votes in the election held in June 2024.

