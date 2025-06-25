Pakistan, UAE sign MoU, protocol to further deepening bilateral ties

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to peace and stability in the region

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The 12th session of Pakistan-UAE Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) reviewing the full scope of bilateral relations, agreed on concrete measures to strengthen bilateral cooperation in trade, banking, investment and other sectors.

Held in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, the meeting was co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.



Prior to the formal proceedings, a working group meeting of the JMC was held under the leadership of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Bajwa and UAE’s Minister of State Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh.

The Joint Ministerial Commission also agreed on concrete measures to strengthen cooperation in culture, aviation, railways, energy, food security, climate change, defence, healthcare, manpower, higher education and information technology.

Both sides emphasised enhancing institutional mechanisms and promoting inter-ministerial coordination.

Held in an atmosphere of mutual understanding and brotherhood, the session included exchanges on regional and global developments.

It was pleasure to Co-Chair with Brother HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed @ABZayed the 12th Pak-UAE Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) meeting, after gap of 12 years, in Abu Dhabi, which concluded very late last night; an important step in further deepening strategic, economic, and… pic.twitter.com/BYe4svVkpS — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) June 25, 2025

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to peace and stability in the region.

A protocol, outlining procedural frameworks for follow-up actions, coordination through sectoral working groups and facilitation for reciprocal visits, was also signed.

In addition to the protocol of the session, Memoranda of Understanding on “Mutual Exemption of Entry Visa Requirements” and “Establishment of a Joint Task Force to Promote Investments” as well as an Agreement on “Artificial Intelligence and Digital Economy” were signed.

Both parties expressed satisfaction with the outcomes and agreed to hold the 13th Session of the JMC in Pakistan on mutually agreed dates.

The successful convening of the JMC session underscores the deep-rooted and multifaceted relationship between Pakistan and the UAE and their shared vision for a dynamic and progressive partnership.