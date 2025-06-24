NDMA issues alert ahead of expected heavy rains across country

In contrast, hot and humid conditions are expected to persist in other regions.

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 24 Jun 2025 20:15:03 PKT

ISLAMABAD ( Dunya News) — The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast thunderstorm and rainfall in most regions of the country over the next 24 hours.

In response, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a detailed weather advisory to alert the public and relevant authorities.

According to the forecast, areas likely to experience rain accompanied by strong winds and thunder include Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Islamabad, and northeastern Punjab. Some locations may also witness heavy downpours.

PMD has reported that monsoon currents are entering the upper and central parts of the country and are likely to intensify in the coming days. A westerly weather system is also expected to enter the northern regions by 25 June, potentially enhancing rainfall activity.

NDMA's advisory, covering the period from 25 June to 1 July, warns of the possibility of urban flooding in several cities due to heavy rainfall. These include Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Bagh, Rawalakot, and Muzaffarabad. Citizens in these areas have been urged to remain alert and follow safety precautions.

The advisory also includes warnings for various parts of Sindh, including Sukkur, Larkana, Hyderabad, Karachi, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Thatta, and Badin. These areas may experience dust storms and thunderstorms with rainfall between 25 and 28 June.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain and thunderstorm activity is likely in Chitral, Dir, Haripur, Karak, Kohat, Kohistan, Khyber, Kurram, Mansehra, Mohmand, Nowshera, Malakand, Charsadda, Abbottabad, Bannu, Buner, Hazara, Peshawar, Swabi, and Swat.

Rain is also expected in several areas of Gilgit-Baltistan including Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza, Shigar, Diamer, Nagar, Ghizer, and Ghanche.

The advisory highlights the risk of landslides in the mountainous regions of Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to ongoing rainfall.

A spokesperson for the NDMA advised citizens to park their vehicles in safe, covered areas and warned that reduced visibility during storms could lead to accidents. Citizens are urged to exercise caution while driving and remain indoors when possible.