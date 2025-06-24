LHC rejects Imran Khan's bail pleas in May 9 cases

Justice Shehbaz Rizvi announced the reserved verdict

Updated On: Tue, 24 Jun 2025 16:18:39 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) has rejected former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s bail petitions in eight cases related to the events of May 9, 2023.

A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court, headed by Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, heard the bail pleas of PTI founder Imran Khan.

His lawyer, Barrister Salman Safdar, argued that the cases were politically motivated and that the petitioner was in NAB custody when presented before the Supreme Court, unaware of the situation outside.

He said Imran Khan had condemned the riots and requested the court to grant post-arrest bail.

The prosecution opposed the bail requests, arguing that the events of May 9 were a result of a pre-planned conspiracy.

They claimed that military installations were targeted on the instructions of the PTI founder and presented evidence to support the allegation.

After hearing all arguments, the court reserved its verdict and later rejected Imran Khan’s bail in eight cases.

These included the Jinnah House attack, Askari Tower case, Shadman police station arson, Rahat Bakery attack, torching of a government vehicle outside Jinnah House, arson at Sherpao Bridge, rioting in Mughalpura, and the violence outside Zaman Park.