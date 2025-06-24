China lauds Pakistan's proactive role for peaceful settlement of regional security situation

Pakistan Pakistan China lauds Pakistan's proactive role for peaceful settlement of regional security situation

PM Shehbaz expressed deep appreciation for China’s consistent financial and economic support

Follow on Published On: Tue, 24 Jun 2025 15:03:05 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Ambassador of China to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong on Tuesday appreciated the proactive and positive role being played by Pakistan at every diplomatic forum, including at the United Nations Security Council, for a peaceful settlement of the regional security situation through dialogue and diplomacy.

The Chinese ambassador called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and discussed regional security situation, particularly recent developments in the Iran-Israel conflict, other bilateral issues.

The prime minister conveyed his warm regards and good wishes for President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang. The prime minister extended his sincere best wishes for the successful holding of the upcoming SCO Summit. He acknowledged the ongoing consultations between the two sides concerning his visit to China to attend the Summit.

Recalling the historic, deep-rooted and iron-clad “All Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership” between Pakistan and China, the prime minister said that Pakistan was fully committed to continue working closely with China for the successful implementation of ongoing China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.Pakistan tourism packages

In this regard, he highlighted key projects including ML-I, realignment of KKH, operationalization of Gwadar Port, as well as cooperation in agriculture, industrial and IT sectors.

PM Shehbaz expressed Pakistan’s deep appreciation for China’s consistent financial and economic support that had helped to stabilize Pakistan’s economy and resulted in the improvement of the macro-economic outlook of the country. This, he added, was vital to the government’s socio-economic development agenda.Pakistan tourism packages

Ambassador Jiang Zaidong briefed the prime minister on various aspects of Pakistan-China bilateral cooperation and said that preparations had already begun to ensure the success of the prime minister’s upcoming visit to China in the end of August 2025.