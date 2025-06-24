Will dissolve KP assembly if ordered by PTI founder: Barrister Gohar

Pakistan Pakistan Will dissolve KP assembly if ordered by PTI founder: Barrister Gohar

The PTI Chairman stated that over 300 cases have been filed against the PTI founder

Follow on Published On: Tue, 24 Jun 2025 12:38:15 PKT

– Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Barrister Gohar Ali, has said that if ordered by the PTI founder, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly will be dissolved.

Speaking to the media outside the Judicial Complex, Barrister Gohar said the courts have been disappointing, but there is still hope in God that justice will be served to the PTI founder from somewhere.

The PTI Chairman stated that over 300 cases have been filed against the PTI founder, and before being jailed, he had already appeared in court 350 times. Within five days, he was handed three sentences totaling 45 years.

He added that the PTI founder’s wife has also been sentenced. They are not even allowed to give him books, and meetings are being denied in violation of rules. They tried hard to eliminate the PTI founder politically but failed.

Barrister Gohar further stated that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa budget has not yet been passed, and there are still a few days left to do so. “This is the PTI founder’s assembly, it is his vote, and whatever he says will be done. If he instructs us to dissolve the assembly, we will do it.”

He emphasized, “This vote is not ours; it belongs to the PTI founder. If it weren’t for him, even my own family wouldn’t have voted for me.”

Meanwhile, PTI leader Zartaj Gul, speaking to the media at the Judicial Complex, said that on November 26, citizens who came to demand their rights were fired upon. PTI workers are standing trial in anti-terrorism courts, while cases should be filed against the PDM government instead.

She remarked that court vacations are approaching, but the £190 million case has still not been scheduled. “The Chief Minister of Punjab is a TikToker, and Punjab has suffered a financial blow of one trillion rupees. The behavior of PPP and PML-N is disappointing,” she concluded.



