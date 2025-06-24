Couple dies as car plunges into river Kunhar, child miraculously survives

Pakistan Pakistan Couple dies as car plunges into river Kunhar, child miraculously survives

The child was given immediate first aid and is reported to be in stable condition

Follow on Published On: Tue, 24 Jun 2025 11:37:04 PKT

KAGHAN (Dunya News) – A tragic incident occurred at the scenic tourist destination of Kaghan, where a car veered off the road and plunged into the Kunhar River, resulting in the death of husband and wife. Their five-year-old son miraculously survived the crash.

According to officials from the Kaghan Development Authority, the deceased man has been identified as Jamshed, a resident of Khudro, a locality in the Attock district of Punjab. Both bodies have been shifted to the Basic Health Unit (BHU) in Kaghan.

The child, who survived the horrific accident, was given immediate first aid and is reported to be in stable condition. Authorities have assured that the child will remain in their custody and care until his relatives arrive.