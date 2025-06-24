Dar to represent Pakistan at Pak-UAE Ministerial Commission

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar will lead Pakistan delegation to the 12th session of Pakistan-UAE Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC), scheduled in Abu Dhabi today (Tuesday).

The Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) serves as the highest institutionalised platform for bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and the UAE, a DPM’s Office news release said.

The upcoming session will take forward the agenda of deepening strategic, economic and development cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

Pakistan delegation, led by the DPM/FM, will comprise secretaries and senior officials from key ministries including Economic Affairs, Commerce, Energy, Maritime Affairs and Interior. The UAE side will be led by HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, along with high-level representation from relevant Emirati institutions.

The session will review progress across multiple domains of bilateral cooperation and explore new avenues for collaboration in trade, investment, energy, infrastructure development and IT. A number of legal instruments are expected to be finalized during the session to institutionalize sectoral cooperation.

The session will provide an important opportunity for both sides to align their economic priorities and unlock the potential of enhancing scope of mutually beneficial partnership.

