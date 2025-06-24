Reacting to India's threat never to restore IWT, UN urges upholding water-sharing under treaties

UN spokesperson said that natural resources be shared based on mutually accepted treaties.

UNITED NATIONS (Web Desk) - The United Nations underscored sharing of natural resources under mutually agreed treaties, a UN spokesperson said Monday, while commenting on a senior Indian minister’s threat that India will never restore the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan.

India put into “abeyance” its participation in the 1960 treaty, which governs the usage of the Indus river system, after 26 civilians in Indian occupied Kashmir were killed in what New Delhi described as an act of terror. The treaty had guaranteed water access for 80 percent of Pakistan’s farms through three rivers originating in India.

Pakistan categorically denied involvement in the Pahalgam incident, but the accord remains dormant despite a ceasefire, facilitated by US President Donald Trump, that ended the worst fighting in decades between the two South Asian neighbours.

On Saturday, Home Minister Amit Shah said in an interview with The Times of India that India will take water that was flowing to Pakistan to Rajasthan by constructing a canal. “No, it (the treaty) will never be restored,” he added.

Questioned about the Indian minister’s threat, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters at the regular briefing in New York, “I haven’t seen that particular (statement), but, obviously, it is critical that natural resources be shared based on mutually accepted treaties.”

