PM Shehbaz phones Qatari, Saudi envoys, stresses de-escalation

The PM expressed “serious concern” over Iranian missile attacks

(Web Desk) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has spoken with Qatari Ambassador Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater over the phone, state broadcaster PTV News reports.

The PM expressed “serious concern” over the Iranian missile attacks on a US base in Qatar, expressing solidarity with the Qatari government and people.

“The Prime Minister urged that all efforts must be made to de-escalate tensions and restore peace in the region,” PTV News reports.

“The Qatari Ambassador thanked the Prime Minister for immediately reaching out to him after this most unfortunate development as well as for the expression of solidarity with the leadership and people of Qatar at this critical time.”

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz also held a telephonic conversation with Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al Malkiy and stressed the need for defusing tensions in the Middle East.

“Pakistan will continue to work closely with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to intensify peace efforts,” he added.

The Saudi ambassador thanked the premier for reaching out to him immediately after this serious development that could imperil the peace and stability of the region.

He agreed that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan must continue to work together and coordinate closely to ensure an early peaceful settlement of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.



