Pakistan extends airspace ban for Indian airlines by another month

The Pakistani airspace was initially closed to Indian aircraft on April 24

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 23 Jun 2025 19:19:05 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan has extended the closure of its airspace for Indian aircraft for another month, with the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued later today.

Pakistan had initially closed its airspace to Indian aircraft on April 24, and the restriction was first extended for a month on May 23. The previous NOTAM was set to expire today. The Pakistani government decided to prolong the airspace closure for an additional month.

The NOTAM, issued by the Government of Pakistan, included details of the airspace restriction for Indian air traffic.

The restriction was imposed in light of the ongoing tensions with India, with the objective of ensuring the safety of Pakistani airspace.

It merits mentioning that this restriction would apply specifically to Indian aircraft; however, Pakistani airspace will remain open to other international flights.

