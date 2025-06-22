President Zardari voices concern over escalating tensions in Middle East

He urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint and choose dialogue

Updated On: Sun, 22 Jun 2025 23:56:36 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari has expressed concern over the escalating tensions in the Middle East.

In a statement issued on Sunday, he urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint and choose dialogue and diplomacy to ensure enduring peace and stability in the region.

The President warned that escalating tensions can spiral out of control with serious consequences for millions of innocent people.

He called upon the international community to play its role in de-escalating the crisis for regional stability and well-being of the people in the region.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a key meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) tomorrow (Monday), sources confirmed. The meeting will be attended by both military and civilian leadership.

According to sources, Field Marshal Asim Munir will brief participants on his recent visit to the United States.

The meeting is expected to include detailed consultations on the escalating Iran-US tensions, with possible major decisions regarding support for Iran and other strategic matters.

Key attendees will include Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and other top officials.