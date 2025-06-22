Recommending Nobel Prize for Trump is a diplomatic blunder: Liaqat Baloch

Pakistan Pakistan Recommending Nobel Prize for Trump is a diplomatic blunder: Liaqat Baloch

Baloch said the move reflected poor judgment in foreign policy

Follow on Published On: Sun, 22 Jun 2025 13:09:35 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Deputy Emir of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Liaqat Baloch, has strongly criticised the federal government and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for recommending U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, calling it a “blunder.”

In a statement, Baloch said the move reflected poor judgment in foreign policy. “The meeting between Pakistan’s Army Chief and Trump is mistimed and sends the wrong diplomatic signals,” he added. “Past international diplomatic mistakes are already written on the wall.”

He also criticised the government for presenting a national budget in parliament that he claimed was dictated by the IMF's harsh conditions, calling it a futile exercise. “To truly support agriculture, electricity, gas, and fuel prices must be reduced,” he emphasised.

Baloch warned that Pakistan’s escalating political crisis generated new threats and could deepen instability if not addressed responsibly.