June 21 marks longest day, shortest night of 2025

Pakistan Pakistan June 21 marks longest day, shortest night of 2025

Daylight will last 13 hours 41 minutes, while night will be just 10 hours and 19 minutes long

Follow on Published On: Sat, 21 Jun 2025 09:44:43 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Today, June 21, marks the longest day and shortest night of the year 2025, according to astronomers.

Renowned astrophysicist Professor Dr. Muhammad Javed Iqbal explained that daylight will last 13 hours and 41 minutes today, while night will be just 10 hours and 19 minutes long.

Dr. Iqbal noted that after July 1, the duration of daylight will gradually decrease, reaching near equality with night on September 22. In general, summer days are longer and nights shorter in the Northern Hemisphere, and June 21 represents the peak of this pattern.

He further explained that Earth’s tilt and orbit around the Sun result in such variations. During the summer, the Sun leans toward the Northern Hemisphere, resulting in the longest day. Conversely, during the winter solstice, the Sun tilts toward the Southern Hemisphere, shortening the day in northern regions.

In Karachi, light morning drizzle turned the weather pleasant, with cloudy skies expected throughout the day and a chance of continued light rain.

Similarly, in Lahore, overcast skies and cool breezes brought relief from the heat. Late-night showers in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and surrounding areas also helped ease temperatures.

The Meteorological Department has forecast rain in the next 24 hours in multiple regions, including Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sialkot, Narowal, Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Peshawar, Swabi, and Mardan. Rain with thunder is also expected in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.