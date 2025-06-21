Two police officials martyred in Swabi firing incident

SWABI (Dunya News) – At least two police officials were martyred when some unidentified persons opened fire at them in Swabi, a city in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on late Friday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the incident occurred in the jurisdiction of IDS Police Station where the assailants open fire at the police officials when they were having meal at a hotel, as a result both of then died on the spot.

The attackers managed to escape from the scene after the incident. The bodies of the officials were later shifted the hospital. The deceased officials were identified as Constable Jamal Din and driver Zahid.

A heavy contingent of police reached the spot after the incident and cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to arrest the culprits involved in the attack.

