Two killed in trailer, motorcycle collision in Okara

OKARA (Dunya News) – At least two persons were killed and one more sustained injuries in collision between a trailer and motorcycle in Okara on Friday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the National Highway near Bypass where a rashly driven trailer hit a motorcycle, killing two persons on the spot and injuring another.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Meanwhile, police have also started an investigation.

