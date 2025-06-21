PM calls on Fazl to inquire about wellbeing of his younger son

Sat, 21 Jun 2025 03:55:20 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday met with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence and inquired about wellbeing of his younger son Asjad Mehmood.

He expressed his grave concern over the attack on Asjad Mehmood and the failed attempt to kidnap him. The prime minister ordered legal action against the people involved in the failed attack.

The two leaders also discussed the overall political situation in the country.

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Advisor to Prime Minister for Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah also accompanied the prime minister.

