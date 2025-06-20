Lt Gen (r) Sajjad Ghani resigns as Wapda chairman

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Citing personal reasons, Wapda chairman Sajjad Ghani tendered his resignation on Friday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has forwarded the matter to the cabinet division for the approval of his resignation. The PM, meanwhile, appreciated the services of former Wapda chief and expressed his good wishes for him.

Ghani was appointed as Wapda chief back in August 2022 as the 23rd chairman of the company.

