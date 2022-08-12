Lt Gen (retd) Sajjad Ghani appointed as new WAPDA chairman

12 August,2022 05:06 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The government has appointed Lieutenant General (retd) Sajjad Ghani as new chairman of WAPDA (Water and Power Development Authority), Dunya News reported on Thursday.

The Establishment Division has issued the notification for the appointment of Lt Gen (retd) Sajjad Ghani. The approval of the appointment of Chairman WAPDA has been taken from the Federal Cabinet through circulation.

The appointment of Chairman WAPDA will be for a period of five years. Lt Gen (retd) Sajjad Ghani has replaced Lt Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain who had resigned from his post in May days after Shehbaz Sharif took oath as Prime Minister.

