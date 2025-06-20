PIA special flight brings back 121 stranded Pakistanis from Iran

Fri, 20 Jun 2025 21:07:53 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A second special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) carrying Pakistani nationals stranded in Iran has safely arrived in Lahore from Baku, Azerbaijan.

PIA flight PK-7160 brought home 121 passengers who had been stuck in Iran due to the closure of Iranian airspace.

These Pakistani citizens traveled by land to Baku, Azerbaijan, with the support of Pakistani embassies in both Iran and Azerbaijan, which played a key role in facilitating the transit and coordination efforts.

The special flight was operated under the direction of the Government of Pakistan to ensure the safe return of its citizens.