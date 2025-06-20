Barrister Gohar rules out any deal, vows to seek relief through legal means

Pakistan Pakistan Barrister Gohar rules out any deal, vows to seek relief through legal means

PTI will seek Imran Khan’s release through courts: Barrister Gohar

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 20 Jun 2025 19:11:42 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has stated that any relief regarding the release of party founder Imran Khan will be pursued strictly through the courts, in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

Speaking to Dunya News, Barrister Gohar made it clear that there will be no deal. “Imran Khan himself has always maintained that he will not enter into any deal. There is neither any justification nor any possibility of such a move,” he said.

He added that PTI has never sought support or cooperation from any foreign country for Imran Khan’s release. “We are not relying on the new US administration or any foreign intervention. The judiciary is working under very challenging conditions, and we respect that,” Gohar emphasised.

Regarding foreign relations, the PTI chairman mentioned that a party delegation had visited the Iranian embassy to express solidarity. “We offered condolences over the recent deaths in Iran and assured the Iranian ambassador that the government, opposition, and people of Pakistan stand united with Iran,” he said.

Also read: PTI walks out of Senate over ministers' absence



He further added that PTI strongly condemned Israel’s aggression and reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for Iran during this difficult time.