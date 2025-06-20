Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on June 26 for Muharram moon sighting

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has scheduled a meeting on June 26 for Muharram moon sighting, marking the beginning of the new Islamic year.

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar and one of the four sacred months in Islam, holding profound spiritual and historical significance for Muslims around the world.

The meeting will be chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad in Quetta.

Simultaneous meetings of zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committees would be held at respective provincial headquarters.

The final announcement regarding the moon sighting would be made by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Home Department has issued comprehensive security directives for the peaceful and safe observance of Muharram across the province, including the establishment of a centralised e-portal for monitoring religious processions and gatherings.

According to a spokesperson for the Home Department, all deputy commissioners (DCs) have been instructed to upload detailed information regarding processions, gatherings (majalis), speech restrictions, and inter-district movement limitations within five day.

The department has directed the DCs in all districts to prepare emergency response plans and finalise them through their respective District Intelligence Committees.