Punjab tightens Muharram security, launches monitoring e-portal

All deputy commissioners have been instructed to upload detailed information regarding processions

Published On: Sun, 15 Jun 2025 03:55:40 PKT

LAHORE (APP) - The Punjab Home Department has issued comprehensive security directives for the peaceful and safe observance of Muharram across the province, including the establishment of a centralised e-portal for monitoring religious processions and gatherings.

According to a spokesperson for the Home Department, all deputy commissioners (DCs) have been instructed to upload detailed information regarding processions, gatherings (majalis), speech restrictions, and inter-district movement limitations within five day. The department has directed the DCs in all districts to prepare emergency response plans and finalise them through their respective District Intelligence Committees. Updated lists of provocative or banned speakers are to be compiled and submitted to the Home department.

Inspector General of Police, Punjab, has been asked to submit recommendations for the deployment of Army and Rangers personnel at sensitive locations. Suggestions were also sought about the temporary suspension of mobile phone services in high-risk areas to prevent any misuse of communication channels during the religious observances, added spokesperson.

Special monitoring teams will be formed to prevent the illegal use of loudspeakers, and strict action will be taken against violators under the Sound System Regulation Act, 2015.

Law enforcement agencies and district administrations have been tasked with identifying all sensitive locations and ensuring foolproof security arrangements.

To promote religious harmony, the Auqaf Department has been directed to hold meetings of the Interfaith Harmony Committees at the divisional level. The spokesperson clarified that no processions or gatherings will be allowed at unauthorized venues, and complete monitoring of all events will be ensured through the newly developed system.

The administration has also been instructed to ensure the removal of hanging or hazardous electrical wires along procession routes to avoid accidents.

The department emphasised that stringent implementation of SOPs and security protocols will be ensured throughout the province to maintain peace and order during Muharram.