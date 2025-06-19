Defence Minister hails Pakistan's progress, calls military chief's US visit a diplomatic success

Pakistan Pakistan Defence Minister hails Pakistan's progress, calls military chief's US visit a diplomatic success

Pakistan advancing on military, diplomatic and economic fronts: Khawaja Asif

Follow on Published On: Thu, 19 Jun 2025 18:48:00 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif claimed that Pakistan is making significant progress in military, diplomatic, and economic domains, crediting the ongoing civil-military cooperation.

Speaking to journalists at Parliament House, Asif highlighted several national achievements, calling the recent meeting between Pakistan’s military chief and the US President a major diplomatic breakthrough.

He also pointed to economic improvements and asserted that Pakistan had gained a strategic advantage in its stance on India. "For the first time, a military chief from any country was invited to such a high-level event in the US — a clear sign of Pakistan’s growing stature," he added.

Also read: Field Marshal Asim Munir's meeting with President Trump redefines Pak-US relations



Asif credited the "hybrid model" — a reference to joint civilian and military governance — for these accomplishments and insisted that unity between institutions was key to national progress.

On regional matters, he expressed solidarity with Iran, calling it a brotherly Islamic country facing a difficult time. He urged other Muslim nations to stand by Iran during this period.