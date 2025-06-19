Field Marshal Asim Munir returns from US with major gains: Vawda

Claims Field Marshal Asim Munir received unmatched respect

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Senator Faisal Vawda has said that Pakistan’s Field Marshal is returning from the United States with “a lot of positive takeaways” for the country, adding that no other commander in the world has been given such high-level protocol.

Talking to the media outside Parliament House, Vawda claimed that Field Marshal Asim Munir received unmatched respect during his visit to the U.S., even from President Donald Trump, whom he described as “the most powerful man in the world.”

Vawda emphasized, “Our Chief is not an ordinary one — he is a victorious Chief. No one can now tell him to ‘do more.’ We are no longer sitting at the back; we’re sitting face-to-face at the table. This is a huge achievement for Pakistan.”

He added that thanks to the Field Marshal’s efforts, Pakistan is now standing tall on major global forums. “He has lifted our country to a stage where the world is ready to listen to us. He’s also pushing our economy in the right direction,” Vawda said.

The senator didn’t hold back in his praise, saying, “Look at what he did to Modi — he left him in tatters. What more can you expect from a military leader? No one else has delivered like this, and no one ever will. It’s our duty to appreciate the Field Marshal, and the entire nation is standing behind him.”

Vawda’s remarks come amid growing discussion around Pakistan’s defense diplomacy and the evolving role of the military in shaping foreign relations.



