Senator Vawda urges end to trader arrests, calls for protection of businesses

Pakistan Pakistan Senator Vawda urges end to trader arrests, calls for protection of businesses

Vawda also emphasises need for economic reform, climate-sensitive agriculture

Follow on Published On: Mon, 16 Jun 2025 19:01:56 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Senator Faisal Vawda has called for an immediate end to policies involving the arrest of traders, stressing that small business owners must be protected to ensure economic stability.

Speaking during a Senate session, Vawda said he did not wish to comment extensively on the proposed budget but acknowledged that it was presented under difficult circumstances. He reiterated his earlier request to remove E-tax from property transactions.

Vawda highlighted the growing challenges faced by farmers due to climate change, urging the government to draft agriculture policies that account for changing weather patterns.

“Climate resilience must be built into our policies for the farming community,” he stated.

Also read: Ali Zafar warns new budget proposal could cripple industrial sector



He further emphasised the importance of bringing provinces together to finalise the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award, calling it essential for balanced resource distribution.

Touching on economic strategy, Vawda warned that import policies must be crafted carefully and stressed the need to document the economy. He acknowledged the sincerity of the Finance Minister and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman while adding PTI founder, then Asif Zardari, and now Maulana Fazlur Rehman trained him.

Concluding his remarks, Vawda strongly opposed the crackdown on traders. “The policy of arresting business people must be abandoned,” he said. “We must protect small traders — they are the backbone of our economy.”