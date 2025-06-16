Ali Zafar warns new budget proposal could cripple industrial sector

Pakistan Pakistan Ali Zafar warns new budget proposal could cripple industrial sector

Ali Zafar slams govt for ‘squeezing’ economy

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 16 Jun 2025 17:35:26 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ali Zafar strongly criticised the federal government in the Senate session on Monday, claiming that the current regime has "squeezed the economy" through excessive taxation and irrational fiscal policies.

Speaking during the budget debate, Senator Zafar lambasted the government's approach, saying, “They are claiming to boost growth by imposing more taxes. This is unrealistic and counterproductive.”

He specifically questioned the imposition of a carbon tax, arguing that adequate environmental funds already exist. “When there are climate funds available, what was the need to burden industries with a carbon tax?” he asked.

He warned that the newly proposed budget will have devastating effects on the industrial sector.

“Experts are saying this budget will bring industry to a standstill,” Zafar added, expressing concern over the drastic economic consequences of the Finance Bill 2025.

Referring to the enhanced powers of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Zafar claimed the institution had been turned into a “police force,” with the authority to arrest individuals without a warrant. “This is nothing but a tactic to instill fear among taxpayers and businessmen,” he remarked.

However, the Minister for Law intervened during the session and clarified that the controversial provision giving FBR powers to arrest without warrant had been withdrawn.

“If it has been settled now, that’s another matter,” Zafar responded. “But the government did attempt it.”

He also slammed the government for its contradictory environmental policies.

“The government says ‘go green’—yet they have imposed 18 pc tax on solar panels. This shows their real priorities,” he stated, adding that instead of focusing on critical economic planning, the government is fixated on keeping the PTI founder behind bars.