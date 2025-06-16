Justice, not power, is the foundation of peace: Mushaal Mullick

Pakistan Pakistan Justice, not power, is the foundation of peace: Mushaal Mullick

She questioned the global silence on atrocities in Gaza, Kashmir, and Palestine

Follow on Published On: Mon, 16 Jun 2025 15:10:20 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Mushaal Mullick, wife of jailed Kashmiri resistance leader Yasin Malik, has asserted that peace cannot be built on the foundation of power but only on justice.

In a powerful video statement, she questioned the global silence on atrocities in Gaza, Kashmir, and Palestine, calling for an end to the hypocrisy in the name of peace.

“Today the world speaks of peace and justice, but when innocent lives were bombed in Gaza or Kashmir, where was humanity?” she asked. Referring to the ongoing protests within Israel, she said, “Now that Israeli citizens are demanding justice, do they remember the cries that echoed from the lifeless bodies of Palestinian children?”

She reminded the world of grieving mothers who held the corpses of their children in their arms and cried for justice. “When the scales of justice are tilted, peace becomes nothing more than an illusion,” she said, urging people not to remain silent spectators but to rise in support of truth, justice, and humanity.

Mushaal Mullick emphasised that “the color of blood is the same—whether Palestinian or Israeli. When Gaza was burning, why was the world silent? The cries of the oppressed do not recognise nationality or religion; they only demand justice.”

She concluded by saying, “Peace is only possible when justice is upheld. Whether it’s Kashmir or Palestine, standing with the oppressed is the moral duty of humanity. Double standards murder justice, is the world ready to be held accountable for its silence?”