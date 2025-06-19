Pakistan strongly condemns Israeli aggression against Iran as war continues

Israeli aggression violates international laws, says Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan strongly condemned Israeli aggression, terming it a blatant violation of the UN charter and international law.

During the weekly media briefing on Thursday in Islamabad, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said that Pakistan strongly condemns the unjustified and illegal Israeli attacks on Iran.

“Israeli aggression violates the international laws. Iran has the full right of self-defense under Article 51 of the United Nations charter,” Shafqat Ali Khan stated.

He added that Iran is fully cooperating in the evacuation of Pakistani nationals, and nearly 3,000 Pakistanis have already been evacuated from the neighbouring country.

The spokesperson also condemned any targeting of Iran's nuclear facilities, calling it a direct attack on Iranian sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“This aggression has been collectively rejected by 21 Muslim countries in a joint statement, declaring Israeli actions a clear violation of the UN charter,” he said.

Commenting on regional issues, he said Pakistan and the European Union have held talks on nuclear non-proliferation. He also expressed serious concerns over ongoing human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

He strongly criticized the Indian authorities for not allowing Eid prayers at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid and Eidgah.

He further noted Pakistan’s longstanding and deep ties with the United States and welcomed the US statement supporting the Pakistan-India ceasefire agreement.

Meanwhile, the FO spokesperson dismissed speculations regarding regime change in Iran as mere rumors. “Iran has maintained consistent engagement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA),” he affirmed.