Pakistan calls for immediate ceasefire between Israel-Iran: Sanaullah

He said that Pakistan believes that lasting peace can only be achieved through negotiation.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Advisor to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, on Wednesday reiterated Pakistan’s firm stance of an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Iran, calling for the resumption of dialogue to resolve all problems.

Rana Sanaullah said that Pakistan opposes war in all forms and believes that lasting peace can only be achieved through negotiation and diplomacy.

“Pakistan wants an end to hostilities between Iran and Israel and a return to the table for meaningful dialogue. We believe that all conflicts must be resolved through peaceful means,” he said.

He warned that further escalation will be detrimental to region and global peace. Pakistan consistently condemns aggression, and supports peaceful diplomatic solutions to all conflicts, he said.

