LHC seeks final arguments in May 9 violence bail pleas of Imran Khan

LHC questioned the basis of treating Imran Khan differently from other accused who secured bails

Thu, 19 Jun 2025 16:49:01 PKT

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday heard bail petitions filed by former prime minister Imran Khan in eight different cases related to the May 9 riots.

A two-member bench, led by Justice Shehbaz Rizvi, presided over the proceedings during which the prosecution concluded its arguments.

The government lawyer submitted detailed records of co-accused individuals in the Jinnah House attack and other related cases.

The court questioned the basis of treating Imran Khan differently from other accused who had already secured bail. The prosecutor responded that Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood was granted pre-arrest bail in the Jinnah House case on August 6, 2024, whereas Zain Qureshi’s bail was dismissed. The prosecutor further argued that Imran Khan held a commanding position at the time, being the PTI chairman.

In the Askari Tower arson case, which includes murder charges, no accused has been granted bail so far, the court was informed.

The prosecution claimed that Imran Khan’s conduct has been based on a pattern of "hide and seek" from the beginning. He is also nominated in the FIR of the Shadman police station case.

In response, Khan’s lawyer Salman Safdar argued that individuals cannot be held responsible for others’ actions. He maintained that the presence of PTI supporters at protest sites due to their admiration for Imran Khan does not constitute a crime under Pakistan’s Penal Code. “The trial court will determine the actual facts,” he stated.

The LHC adjourned the hearing and summoned final arguments from both sides on June 23.