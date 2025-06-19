Barrister Saif slams Maryam for branding public projects as personal achievements

Barrister Saif slams Maryam for branding public projects as personal achievements

Maryam and Nawaz don’t even have the moral right to associate London flats with their names

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser, Barrister Dr. Saif, has strongly criticised Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, accusing her of attempting to falsely portray herself and her father, Nawaz Sharif, as national heroes.

Reacting to the naming of public welfare projects after Maryam Nawaz, Dr. Saif said, “How can individuals who were not genuinely elected by the public lay claim to national development initiatives?” He further stated, “Imran Khan was right in saying that these people are neither educated nor willing to learn.”

Dr. Saif argued that Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif don’t even have the moral right to associate London flats with their names, as they were allegedly acquired through the misuse of public funds. “To name projects after oneself, one needs a legitimate public mandate and a track record of public service,” he said.

He added that the nation is well aware that both Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz came to power through fraudulent Form 47 results. “The real hero of the people is Imran Khan, who elevated Pakistan’s name on the international stage. What achievement by Nawaz Sharif or Maryam Nawaz makes them worthy of national pride?” he questioned.

Referring to the February 8 elections, Dr. Saif emphasised that Nawaz Sharif was rejected by the people and lost to Dr. Yasmin Rashid. “He only made it to the assembly through rigged results. Naming public-funded projects after oneself is an insult to the people’s mandate,” he concluded.